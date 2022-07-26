HOUSTON (CW39) The significant cost increases for both construction materials and labor was most likely a key driver of the huge interest in do-it-yourself projects across the nation.

According to our most recent survey on home improvement sentiment*, Texans seem to love DIY-ing, as half of the respondents who completed home improvement projects in the past year declared they did the work themselves.

Additional insights for Texas from the survey include:

The average home improvement project in Texas hovers around $22K.

Bathroom remodeling is one of the most popular home improvement projects.

About 47% of the homeowners doing home remodeling list The Home Depot as their favorite home improvement store.

At a national level, millennials and baby boomers are the most active generations in home improvement. About 23% of each generation said they did home improvement work on their homes recently, followed by Gen Xers.

* We asked approx. 3,300 homeowners what the most popular home improvement projects these days are, how much they cost and who’s more inclined to engage in remodeling, among other things.