The sweet spot for how many cups of coffee you should drink in a day is …

HOUSTON (CW39) It’s not exactly breaking news that coffee helps you stay alert.  But how much coffee gets you to the right level of alert . . . without going TOO far or not far enough?

A new study out of Portugal found the exact number of cups of coffee you should drink in a day is . . . FIVE. Yes FIVE!

That’s the point where you’ll be the most alert . . . and also, your memory will be better and you’ll learn stuff faster.  So start throwing ’em back. 

