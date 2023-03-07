HOUSTON (KIAH) Rodeo Houston presents the highly anticipated performance of one of the biggest boy bands ever. New Kids On the Block will be performing tonight at Rodeo Houston at NRG stadium.

New Kids On the Block, a group of five singers from Boston, Massachusetts sold nearly 20 million albums after first hitting music airwaves back in 1984. Jonathan and Jordon Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, and Danny Wood has recorded top Billboard 200 hits like “You Got It” and “Step By Step” “Hangin Tough” and “Let’s Try It Again”.

Events at Rodeo Houston started at 7 a.m.. Concert doors will open at 6 p.m. and the performances it’s scheduled to start at 6:45 p.m.. New Kids On the Block take the stage at 9 p.m.. $24 tickets are still available for tonight’s show.

TODAY’S RODEO HOUSTON SCHEDULE