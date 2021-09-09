TONIGHT: Astros Foundation hosts Diamond Dreams Gala

HOUSTON (KIAH) The Astros Foundation is hosting the sixth annual Diamond Dreams Gala tonight at 5:30.

The event will raise money for New Hope Housing, an organization that provides life-stabilizing, affordable, permanent housing with support services for people who live on very limited incomes.

The Gala will feature Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and Texas native Lyle Lovett and his Large Band on the field of Minute Maid Park.

You can find out more about the Astros Foundation and New Hope Housing.