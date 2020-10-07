Tracking the Tropics: Delta makes landfall as Category 2 hurricane in Mexico

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—Delta made landfall Wednesday morning as a Category 2 hurricane with 110 mph winds along the northeastern coast of the Yucatán Peninsula near Puerto Morelos.

At 5:45 a.m. CDT, the storm had maximum sustained winds of 110 mph, with hurricane-force winds extending outward up to 30 miles from the storm’s center, and tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 140 miles. The storm was moving northwest at 17 mph.

The latest forecast shows Delta weakening as it moves inland. It’s expected to move over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday afternoon and regain strength as it heads toward the northern Gulf Coast on Friday.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Tuesday and urged residents to prepare for the storm. Voluntary evacuations are already underway.

“Hurricane Delta is an incredibly dangerous storm that will bring heavy winds, rain and life threatening flooding and storm surge to coastal Louisiana. Everyone in South Louisiana should pay close attention to the weather in the coming days and heed the advice and directions of their local officials,” Edwards said in a press release.

Forecasters predict a storm surge of up to 12 feet above normal tide levels along the northern coast of the Yucatán Peninsula on Wednesday, and between 4 and 6 inches of rain with some areas seeing isolated amounts of 10 inches. On Friday, the central Gulf Coast and Lower Mississippi Valley could see about 4 to 8 inches of rain, with some areas seeing isolated amounts of 12 inches.

The hurricane center said the rain could lead to flash, urban and small stream flooding, as well as minor river flooding. Heavy rainfall is expected to spread into the Tennessee Valley and parts of the southeastern United States into the next week.

A Hurricane Warning is now in effect for:

Tulum to Dzilam Mexico

Cozumel

A Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect for:

Cuba province of Pinar del Rio

Punta Herrero to Tulum Mexico

Dzilam to Progreso Mexico

