HOUSTON, TEXAS (CW39) The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor a disturbance in the western Gulf of Mexico. There is a 40% chance that this disturbance will develop into a tropical system in the next two days. Impacts to our area, if any, will likely be confined to periods of locally heavy rainfall between later today and early Saturday evening as well as elevated seas, above normal tides and a high rip current risk for most of the weekend.
Tropical Weather Update: Gulf system could become a short-lived Tropical Depression or Storm
by: Rachel Estrada