Twitter suspends ‘From the desk of Donald J. Trump’ account

(NewsNation Now) — Twitter suspended the account “From the desk of Donald J. Trump” for its affiliation to the former president Thursday.

The account has the same name as the blog Trump launched earlier this week to connect with followers online after being banned from Twitter and Facebook. It is unclear if the account was set up by Trump, his communications team or someone else, but Twitter said the account was suspended in compliance with its ban evasion policy.

“As stated in our ban evasion policy, we’ll take enforcement action on accounts whose apparent intent is to replace or promote content affiliated with a suspended account,” Twitter said in a statement.

Trump has not commented.

Screengrab of suspended Twitter account

Twitter banned Trump’s personal account in January, citing “the risk of further incitement of violence” following the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Trump was also banned from other social media platforms including Snapchat, Reddit and YouTube.

On Wednesday, Facebook’s independent oversight board upheld Trump’s indefinite suspension from the social network and Instagram.

However, the board found Facebook failed to impose the proper penalty on Trump saying “The Oversight Board has upheld Facebook’s decision to suspend Mr. Trump’s access to post content on Facebook and Instagram on January 7, 2021. However, as Facebook suspended Mr. Trump’s accounts ‘indefinitely,’ the company must reassess this penalty.”

Trump opened an “Office of the Former President” in January that handles his duties as the former president and furthers his administration’s agenda.