Two officers shot in Houston’s south side

HOUSTON (CW39) Two Houston Police officers were shot Tuesday morning according to a Tweet by Chief Art Acevedo.
The department tweeted out just after 9:30 Tuesday morning that Command Staff was headed to 2600 Holly Hall near south freeway 288.
The department says the scene is still active and encourages people to avoid the area.
Stick with CW39.com for the latest update on this developing story.
