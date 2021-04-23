Typhoon Texas opens this weekend!

KATY, Texas (CW39) – Typhoon Texas is opening it’s gates with free admission for 2020 season passholders on weekends starting April 24 running through May 23.

People who buy a 2021 Typhoon Texas season pass or day pass also can enjoy the early start to the waterpark season. 2021 season passes are $69.99. Day passes also are available on the website.

All attractions will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. during the pre-summer weekend schedule. The waterpark opens daily for the summer season starting Memorial Day weekend. The Texas-themed waterpark offers more than a mile of winding, twisting slide paths, a wave pool, and Lazy River the length of more than five football fields.


Typhoon Texas is located at 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd. next to Katy Mills Mall, 1.5 miles west of the Grand Parkway. Free onsite parking, free tubes and free life jackets are available.

