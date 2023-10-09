HOUSTON (CW39) – On Thursday, October 12, 2:30 p.m. the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Arrival to Ellington Field ahead of the big Wings over Houston evet this weekend.

The Wings Over Houston Airshow this year is featuring an annular solar eclipse. The airshow will be handing out eclipse glasses so attendees can experience the view together!

Saturday, October 14th schedule:

o Eclipse begins: ~10:25 a.m.

o Eclipse maximum: ~12:00 p.m.

o Eclipse ends: ~1:40 p.m.

Sunday, October 15th is the day of the Wings Over Houston Airshow!

The Wings Over Houston Airshow aerial and pyrotechnical performances produce loud noises, smoke and fire. Ear protection is recommended, especially for children.

Traffic leaving Ellington Airport after the Airshow is very heavy and long delays may occur. Plan accordingly. Please take your time leaving the Airshow, and make sure you take that last restroom break before you sit in traffic!

The Wings Over Houston Airshow (WOHA), one of Houston’s largest annual events, will return to Ellington Airport October 14-15, 2023. Celebrating its 39th consecutive year, the volunteer-led event will include headline performances by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, hours of aerial performances, and displays of vintage aviation. Guests will be able to meet high-flying aces, decorated war-heroes, veterans, and living legends of aerospace and aviation in the Legends & Heroes Autograph Tent, where they will sign autographs and share their stories. The show will also feature the 9/11 NEVER FORGET Mobile Exhibit, presented by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation; the Houston Veteran Business Marketplace hosted by the Houston Regional Veterans Chamber of Commerce, supporting local veteran entrepreneurs; and a partnership with Union Pacific Railroad’s UPVETS to host a toy drive for underserved children.