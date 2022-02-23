HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Parts of the western half of the county, the Midwest, and southern plains alike are expecting snow and damaging ice from this large-scale system that is developing across the nation this week. By the end of the week the impacts will have nearly reached coast to coast as the Northeast gets their round of hazardous weather and bitter cold.

Dangerous Wind Chill

Today the state of Texas is seeing the arctic air pose dangerous wind chills in the panhandle. Dress appropriately to stay safe and prevent hypothermia or frostbite. Stratford, Texas for instance, is expecting to reach –18 degrees by this morning. Near 20-degree values for Dalhart and Dumas, TX as well. Wind chills will be in the negatives from the panhandle of Texas all the way to the northern portion of the nation. Duluth, MN, a city that is no stranger to the cold, will reach sub 30 by today, and even Northern Iowa is expected to reach –32 degrees for a wind chill early this morning.

Freezing rain/ sleet/ snow in Texas

Another major aspect of the storm will be the snow/sleet/freezing rain line that will cross the state of Texas today. This will bring major hazards to highly populated areas surrounding Dallas/ Fort Worth. As of this morning storms passing through the city are not severe, put are posing heavy rain. As the atmospheric profile cools, we will see driving conditions deteriorate for the metro region. A winter storm warning and a winter weather advisory is in effect until Thursday for the Metroplex to the north of the Red River as they prep for freezing drizzle/ rain, thunderstorm/ sleet, and ice accumulations up to one quarter of an inch. Bridges will freeze over first, along with elevated roads. Tree damage and power outages are expected from the ice. Pack extra blankets, water, food, and flashlights if you MUST travel to this area today.

Flooding and severe storms

Across the northern Twin States and into the Appalachian Valley a flood threat lies as excessive rainfall continues into the morning. Nashville, TN, Tupelo, MS, and Charleston, WV are just a few big cities under the issuance of a Flood Watch today as the low-pressure system brings prolonged periods of rain through already saturated grounds. Runoff will result in flooding to rivers, creeks, and residential areas. This will especially hold true for downslope regions of the eastern mountainous terrain. As this low pressure following a early week front moves in, it will pull in moisture from the south ahead of it. High atmospheric moisture will aid in rain totals that are dangerous and potentially life threatening. Flash flood warnings are in effect throughout this morning for North Alabama.

The threat of severe storms has decreased today as the dynamics for developing stronger supercells have begun to deteriorate with the eastern movement of the system. A few isolated ‘heartier’ storms cannot be ruled out, but flash flooding will be the biggest threat.