US to house of to 3000 migrant teens at Dallas convention center

DALLAS (AP) – The U.S. government plans to house up to 3,000 immigrant teenagers at a convention center in downtown Dallas as it struggles to find space for a surge of migrant families who have inundated the border and strained the immigration system just two months into the Biden administration.

The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center will be used for up to 90 days beginning as early as this week. That’s according to written notification sent to members of the Dallas City Council and provided to The Associated Press. The facility will be used to house boys ages 15 to 17. The memo describes the soon-to-open site as a “decompression center.”