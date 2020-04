The Mediterranean diet — one heavy on veggies, nuts and fruit, with limits on meat and dairy — is the way to go. Study after study has shown it is the key to help you live longer and puts you at a lower risk for cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

You may have heard of the “freshman 15.” The “Quarantine 15” is what many of our waist lines are on their way too, while gyms and athletic clubs are closed… and filled with snack.

Morning Dose anchor Shannon LaNier talks with Best Selling author Dr. Ian Smith about his new book “Mind Over Weight” about how to prevent the “Quarantine 15” while eating at home with the family.

Here’s a look:

