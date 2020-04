One new spot is along the 610 South Loop East near Griggs, where a ramp closure will be in place over the weekend.

I-10 East, eastbound near downtown will also be effected.

Closures begin tonight at 9pm and reopen Monday at 5am.

Morning Dose journalist Hannah Trippett has a look at your weekend construction trouble spots to expect as you make your way around Houston during this sunny cool weekend.

