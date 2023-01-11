HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s time for Lunar New Year and there are so many places to celebrate the “Year of the Rabbit” throughout the month of January.

January 14th

Lucky Land Saturday and Sunday at 8625 Airline Drive in north Houston. Time: 4 p.m. till midnight.

January 15

POST Houston is celebrating the Lunar New Year which welcomes the Year of the Rabbit (Year of the Cat in the Vietnamese Zodiac) on January 15th. The celebration, which brings back Lunar New Year festivities to downtown, is hosted by the Ho Family of the House of Ho on HBO Max and powered by the sustainable electricity provider Rhythm Energy. In years past, the annual downtown celebration was located at the George R. Brown Convention center and provided a platform for Houston’s east Asian community to celebrate their most important holiday.

Houston is home to the second largest Vietnamese American community in the nation as well as large Chinese and Korean American communities. “Our goal is to provide a safe family friendly celebration to Houston’s melting pot of various cultures and communities,” said Kirby Liu of Lovett Commercial, the owner and developer of POST.

The event is comprised of activities catered to people of all ages – during the day, an Asian pop-up market will transform the northern docks at POST Houston into a carnivalesque atmosphere with food vendors serving traditional foods eaten at the Lunar New Year, games, arts and crafts, and other cultural activities. At night, the facility’s X Atrium will host a spectacular party headlined by DJ Phon and MC’ed by Washington Ho of the House of Ho. The space has been used for similar parties last year including POST’s grand opening, Pride, and the Halloween Apocalypse party.

January 22nd

Discovery Green® at 1500 McKinney, Houston, TX 77002, is hosting a Lunar New Year celebration in connection with winter art installation, Solstice, by Studio Iregular. The event, sponsored by PNC Bank, will feature performances by Dance of Asian America and more. Food vendors and additional activities for the whole family will be available.

Solstice by Studio Iregular is an interactive art installation comprised of a series of mirrored and LED arches that reflect through sound and light the transformation of Earth when the sun is at its closest and furthest from the equator. It is on view at the Brown Promenade in Discovery Green through February 14.

Public art programming, inspired by Solstice, is sponsored by PNC Bank throughout the winter season and includes performances, cultural celebrations as well as family arts and crafts workshops. For more information and a complete list of programs visit www.discoverygreen.com/solstice.

Sunday, January 22, 2023 Scheduled from 4:45 – 8 p.m. with the following events planned

4:45 pm Nogak Farmer Dance group

5:00 pm Dance of Asian America

6:00 pm Nanta Drumming (BTS Arirrang)

6:05 pm Kkok-du-gak-shi (Puppet Dance)

6:10 pm Flower Basket Dance

6:15 pm Seung-Mu (Monk Dance)

6:25 pm Buchaechum (Fan Dance)

6:30 pm K-pop Dance groups

6:45 pm Sogo-Chum (Hand Drum Dance)

6:55 pm Hwagwanmu (Coronet Dance)

7:05 pm Aurelia Sky

January 28-29th

Lunar New Year Houston is celebrating the Year of the Rabbit, with 100 lions and dragons in southwest Houston. One million firecrackers and lots of martial arts and dancing all weekend at the Viet Hoa Center. More

