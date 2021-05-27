Will the Tokyo Olympics go on? Japanese citizens express concerns about the games

The CW39 Houston

by: Stephen Wade, Kantaro Komiya/AP,

Posted: / Updated:

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Asahi Shimbun newspaper on Wednesday called for the Tokyo Olympics to be canceled with the games set to open in less than two months.

It is the first of Japan’s major newspapers to make the move and joins some regional newspapers which have recently added to the growing opposition to holding the Olympics.

Coming out against the Olympics could be significant since the newspaper, like many in Japan, is a sponsor of the postponed Olympics that are to open on July 23.

“We cannot think it’s rational to host the Olympics in the city this summer,” the newspaper said in its editorial under a headline that read: “We Demand PM Suga Decide Cancellation.”

“Distrust and backlash against the reckless national government, Tokyo government and stakeholders in the Olympics are nothing but escalating,” the editorial added. “We demand Prime Minister Suga to calmly evaluate the circumstances and decide the cancellation of the summer event.”

Despite the editorial, there is no indication the International Olympic Committee or local organizers have any plans to pull the plug on the games.

On Tuesday, the Japanese government said a warning by the U.S. to avoid travel to Japan would have no impact on holding the Olympics.

Japan has officially spent $15.4 billion to organize the Olympics, and the IOC gets billions from selling broadcast rights, which amounts to about 75% of its income.

Public opinion polls in Japan show between 60-80% want the Olympics canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, Tokyo, Osaka and other regions of the country are under a state of emergency that is likely to be extended past its May 31 expiration.

Organizers and the IOC say the games can be held safely with 15,000 Olympic and Paralympic athletes entering Japan, joined by tens of thousands of additional judges, officials, sponsors, broadcasters and media.

Last week, IOC Vice President John Coates was asked if the Olympics would be held if a state of emergency were in force.

“Absolutely, yes,” he replied.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

2021 Memorial Day NO WAIT WEATHER forecast - Star Harvey

Houston Weather - Feeling like mid 90s today - Adam Krueger

Houston Weather - 2021 Memorial Day weekend and 10 day forecast

Tornado Safety - Star Harvey

Texas Lt. Gov. Calling for Special Session

holiday travel NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 7-730AM 05262021

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 630-7AM 05262021

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 6-630AM 05262021

TIME LAPSE: Wednesday sunrise

Mystery Wire - Marilyn Monroe's Death

Lunar Eclipse Time Lapse of Super Flower Blood Moon

Water Vapor - Adam Krueger

Super Flower Blood Moon - Adam Krueger

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Futurecast - NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - Adam Krueger

Texas Drought Conditions

California Lake Fire Evacuations

Coming up on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - Star Harvey

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Don't Miss