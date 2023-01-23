HOUSTON (KIAH) — One person is dead in a motorcycle crash in the Lynchburg area of east Harris County, authorities said.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said the crash happened around 7 p.m. Sunday night near the intersection of I-10 East and Spur 330.

Two people were on the motorcycle that deputies believe was going too fast. The motorcycle hit a guardrail on the south side of the roadway.

The man driving the motorcycle died at the scene an hour after the crash, deputies said.

The woman who was riding in the back of the cycle was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition but is badly hurt.

This case remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division.