HOUSTON (KIAH) One person is dead and two others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash that happened Monday night.

Police said it was around 8 p.m. last night when several crashes were reported northbound on 59 the Eastex Freeway between Aldine Bender and Beltway 8.

Authorities said it started when a blue sedan lost control and crashed the barricade entrance to the Beltway.

That’s when another crash happened between a pick-up and an 18-wheeler. One person involved and in critical condition at the time of the crash was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Two others were injured but are in stable condition.