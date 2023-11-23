HOUSTON (KIAH) — A fatal accident happened Thursday morning on Martin Luther King Boulevard and Airport Boulevard in southeast Houston.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. in the morning.

When police and fire officials arrived at the scene, a car wrapped around a tree with three people inside.

Rescue crews were able to get two of them out. The third was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both survivors were rushed to a nearby hospital. No word on their condition at this point.

An investigation is underway.