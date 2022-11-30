HOUSTON (KIAH) A new study looked at the makes and models most likely to get you to 250,000 miles. If you’re in the market and looking for a truck or SUV, this list is for you.

Eight out of the top ten are trucks and SUVs, including the Toyota Sequoia at #1. The only two cars on the list are also Toyotas – Toyota Prius, and Toyota Avalon.

Before all you Toyota owners get too excited, your chances of hitting 250,000 miles in ANY car aren’t great. Even in the top 10, only about 1% last that long.

Here are the ten cars, trucks, and SUVS most likely to last a quarter-of-a-million miles, according to the study . . .

1. Toyota Sequoia. 1% of them make it at least 297,000 miles.

2. Toyota Land Cruiser, 280,000.

3. Chevy Suburban, 266,000 miles.

4. Toyota Tundra, 256,000.

5. GMC Yukon XL, 252,000.

6. Toyota Prius. 1% of them hit 250,000 miles.

7. Chevy Tahoe, 250,000.

8. Honda Ridgeline, 249,000.

9. Toyota Avalon, 246,000.

10. Toyota Highlander Hybrid, 245,000 miles.