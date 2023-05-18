HOUSTON (CW39) – AAA Texas highlights the period from Memorial Day to Labor Day as the “100 Deadliest Days for Teen Drivers”. Another study by AAA found that new teen drivers between 16-17 years old are 3 times as likely as adults to be involved in a fatal crash.

“There are more daily deaths in crashes involving teen drivers during the summer months than the rest of the year because teens tend to have more unstructured time behind the wheel,” said Jake Nelson, AAA’s director of traffic safety advocacy and research.

Another report from Bumper took away these three points from their analysis of traffic fatalities over the summer.

The leading factor in teenage driver fatalities is speeding. Speed is a factor in 39.3% of fatal teen driving accidents, compared to 28.7% of all other age groups.

Alcohol is the second most common cause of fatal fatalities among teenagers, accounting for 31.8% of collisions compared to 36.5% for all other age groups.

Distracted driving was a factor in 9.2% of fatal teen accidents, slightly higher than other age groups (8.2%). All factors are too high and avoidable.