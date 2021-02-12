MAGNOLIA, TX (CW39) A 13 vehicle crash happened in Magnolia Texas on an overpass at FM 1774 at FM 1486. All drivers are being asked to avoid that area.

It happened in the 7am hour Friday morning as icy conditions begin to funnel into southeast Texas.

Further outside of the Houston area going west northwest, north ice becoming a concern on the roads this morning.

Cypress is the only town reporting temperatures at freezing temperatures. Waller, and further out 290, where roadways may even be shut down. We’re seeing indications of that being a possibility. Reports of ice on roadways include 290 the Northwest Freeway at 99, just outside of Cypress. Also around Magnolia, where the multi-vehicle accident has happened. Also, around 290 in the Waller area

Those are the spots we are concerned with for icy conditions today. The rest of Houston should be ok and again ok tomorrow.

CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin is headed to the scene of the event and will bring you breaking updates from the scene.

Here, she has warnings for drivers traveling along icy roadways.

At least on school bus is involved in the 13-vehicle pileup in Magnolia. Carrigan has more details in this video.