HOUSTON (CW39) – Please take a moment to review these upcoming lane and street closures for the upcoming week!

6th St. in Kemah will be fully closed to east and west traffic at the intersection of SH146 continuously from 7:00 AM on 6/21/2023 to 3:00 PM on 6/30/2023. Detour for SH146 southbound traffic to turn onto 6th St.: Turn right onto FM-2094, turn right at Carolyn St., and take the 3rd St U-turn to access 6th St. via Texas Ave. Detour for 6th St. westbound traffic to SH146 southbound: Turn right onto the northbound frontage road (NBFR), continue north towards NASA and take the NASA u-turn onto the southbound frontage road (SBFR). Detour for SH146 northbound traffic to 6th St.: No change Detour for 6th St. westbound traffic to SH146 northbound: No change FM518 will be fully closed to east and west traffic at the intersection of SH146 continuously from 7:00 AM on 6/22/2023 to 3:00 PM on 7/7/2023. Detour for SH146 northbound traffic to FM518: Continue north through the intersection, turn left onto FM2094 and make a U-turn onto the SBFR, continue south and turn right onto FM518. Detour for FM518 eastbound traffic to SH146 northbound: Turn right onto the SBFR, turn left onto Bel Rd., and turn left onto the NBFR. Detour for SH146 southbound traffic to FM518: No change Detour for FM518 eastbound traffic to SH146 southbound: No change.

State Highway 146, which runs directly through the heart of Seabrook, Texas, is a main connection between Galveston and Houston and serves as a hurricane evacuation route for thousands of residents. For many years there has been negotiations and meetings held to expand the highway as the entire region is growing more and more each year.

In 2016, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) began moving forward with the project by starting Right-of-Way (ROW) Acquisitions. The ROW Acquisition takes a good amount of time and now three years later, TxDOT is ready to start construction on the project with construction slated to begin by the Spring of 2019.