HOUSTON (CW39) – 8:30 A.M. UPDATE: Accident has cleared.

At 6:21 a.m. there were confirmed reports of a 15 vehicle crash along 1-45 Gulf Freeway.

At 6:37 a.m., the left shoulder, right shoulder , left lane , right lane, and center lane were all closed down.

At 6:43 a.m. the entire roadway was blocked between Exit 22 TX-96 and Exit 17 Holland Road.