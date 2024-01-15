HOUSTON (CW39) – FM-1314 in both directions at Strausie Lane in Montgomery County is currently closed due to an 18-wheeler crash. Houston TranStar is also noting this as a hazmat spill. Crews will need time to clean and clear the scene. The truck, for unknown reasons, drove off of the roadway. Caney Creek Fire arrived to the crash. The truck was leaking and the driver was pinned in. The roadways were dry at the time, even though a light rain had started, it only lasted a few minutes.

Over an hour cutting later, they were able to free the driver who was only complaining of a headache.