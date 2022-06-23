HOUSTON (KIAH) — An 18-wheeler crashed on the Southwest Freeway on Thursday morning that has led all outbound lanes to be closed, Houston police said.

The accident happened just before 5 a.m. near Bissonnet Street and the Sam Houston Tollway. The truck hit a traffic sign that has toppled down onto the ground. Hazmat crews are also on the scene.

Traffic has been backed up all the way to Bellaire Boulevard as of 6:45 a.m.

Some alternate routes to take include Bissonnet, Bellaire and Richmond Avenue, along with Main Street (U.S. 90A), depending on where you are trying to go.

Use our CW39 traffic map to help navigate your trip.