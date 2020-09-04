187 METRO employees and 53 contractors have tested positive for COVID-19 since March

With all the wintry weather expected in Houston, Metro is making some important travel changes.

HOUSTON (CW39) – METRO has confirmed that another contract driver has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 187 METRO employees and 53 contractors since March 2020.

METRO says Eighty-four of the employees had no contact with the public. METRO claims to track and report all positive cases among its 4200 employees and the various contractors who provide services to METRO. METRO says they also conduct temperature checks of employees and others before they begin their workday at METRO facilities or on our vehicles.

The contract driver last worked Aug. 21 and in the two weeks prior, drove the following routes:

*The chart above reflects the days the contract driver was on duty two weeks prior to the last day on the job.

The CDC recommends that anyone who comes in contact with an individual who tests positive should monitor themselves for possible symptoms and contact your health care provider as soon as you develop any symptoms. Also, self-isolate, wear a mask and practice social distancing to avoid possibly exposing others.

METRO recommends refraining from using public transportation.

METRO says they’re working with public health officials to try and identify and notify anyone who traveled the routes driven by the contract driver during the above time frames.

Since mid-March, METRO says they’ve had protocol in place to try and minimize the likelihood of COVID-19 transmission by operators or passengers by encouraging social distancing.

On March 23, the agency temporarily suspended collecting fares to avoid unnecessary contacts. Shortly thereafter, orange mesh fencing was installed across the aisles of every local bus to assure appropriate distancing between operators and passengers.

METRO Safety Upgrades

METRO is adding hand sanitizer while on board and protective shields around drivers’ seats on ​buses, trains and METROLift vehicles to provide another layer of separation between operators and the public. Operators and riders are required to wear a face covering while on the system.

