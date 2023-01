HOUSTON (CW39) – Public transit is highly recommended if you want to make the trip to downtown for the MLK Grand Parade. Multiple street closures will be in place. The parade starts at the corner of San Jacinto and Elgin, travels to Webster St., turns north one block, then wraps back westward to finish at Fannin and Tuam.

Extra foot -traffic expected today… If you aren't attending the parade avoid travel downtown pic.twitter.com/nRAIxqlucX — CW39 Houston Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin (@CarriganChauvin) January 16, 2023