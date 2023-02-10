HOUSTON (KIAH) Houston police are investigating what led to the shooting of a 4 year old in Katy overnight. The parents told police they were involved in a road rage incident on Katy freeway around 9 p.m. last night and that the child was shot in the left arm.

KIAH photo

They told police they ran out of gas on the way to the hospital and had to hitch hike a ride to get seek treatment. Police also said that upon further questioning, the grandmother told police the shooting actually happened at their home. Now the circumstances are unclear but the investigation is ongoing.