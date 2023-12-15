HOUSTON (CW39) – The IH-610 North Loop has a closure of 1 outside lane eastbound from Airline Dr. to Fulton. This will be closed continuously from 9:00 PM, Friday, December 15 to 5:00 AM, Monday, December 18. The westbound lanes from Fulton to Airline Dr will have 1 inside lane closed closed during the same side.

Along the 610 south loop eastbound connector ramp To IH-45 Gulf freeway will be completely closed from 9:00 PM, Friday, December 15 to 5:00 AM, Monday, December 18. Motorist to continue westbound on 610; Exit Telephone road and U-turn and enter the IH-45 southbound connector ramp. 1 Outside lane eastbound from Fannin St to FM-521 Almeda Rd will also be closed Saturday, December 16 from 4:00 AM to 6:00 PM.