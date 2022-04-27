HOUSTON (CW39) A major ramp closure is coming this weekend that will last two years. Starting Friday, April 29, at 9 p.m., crews will close the I-69 SW Freeway southbound connector ramp to I-610 West Loop southbound for two years straight.

As an alternative, traffic will take the Fountain View Dr exit, u-turn to get onto the I-69 northound mainlanes to I-610 southbound. Here is a brief look at construction in the area.

