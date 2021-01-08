AAA Texas: $2 gallon statewide gas average could end soon

TEXAS (CW39) The statewide gas price average in the Lone Star State is $1.99 a gallon for regular unleaded fuel, according to AAA Texas. That price is five cents more than on this day last week and is 29 cents less per gallon compared to this day last.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.24 while drivers in the Sherman-Denison area are paying the least at $1.91 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.29, which is four cents more when compared to this day last week and 29 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

The Lone Star state average has been below $2 a gallon since mid-March, the longest streak since 2005 when the state average hit $2 a gallon for the first time. A significant drop in demand as a result of COVID-19’s impact on travel and daily commutes has been the primary cause for the decline in gas prices since March, according to industry analysts. However, crude oil prices have mainly been on the rise over the past few weeks, which has in turn increased prices at the pump.



AAA Texas: Longest Sub-$2/Gallon Statewide Gas Average Streak Could End Soon

“The Texas statewide average has been below $2 a gallon for 300 days,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “However, the streak could end soon, if only briefly, in response to gradually rising crude oil prices.”



Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking 2nd lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.

