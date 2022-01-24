HOUSTON (KIAH) – Texas is one of the leading states for people getting killed on the roadways. Which means emergency vehicles are constantly passing through traffic.

AAA Texas wants everyone to follow the “Move Over, Slow Down” law whenever they hear or see emergency sirens.

This law requires drivers to move out of the lane that the emergency crews are passing through.

You should also slow down to 20 mph below the posted speed limit when approaching emergency vehicles, law enforcement, tow trucks, utility service vehicles, texas department of transportation vehicles, or other highway construction or maintenance vehicles using visual signals or flashing lights activated on the roadside.

If at all possible, move over a lane and come to a complete stop.

In Texas, drivers who fail to give emergency and work crews, including tow trucks, space to safely do their jobs can receive a ticket with a fine of up to $200. If there is a crash that causes injury to a worker, drivers can be fined up to $2,000.