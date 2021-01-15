AAA: Texas gas prices are soaring

TEXAS (CW39) The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.10 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is 11 cents more than on this day last week and is 17 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.36 while drivers in the Sherman-Denison area are paying the least at $1.96 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.36, which is seven cents more when compared to this day last week and 21 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.



The Lone Star state gas price average broke a 301-day streak below $2 a gallon over the weekend. That was the longest streak since 2005 when the state average hit $2 a gallon for the first time. Higher crude oil prices are primarily behind the rise in pump prices. Still, demand for retail gasoline remains below levels seen at this same time last year primarily due to COVID-19’s impact on travel and daily commutes.

“Gasoline has been on the rise for the last few weeks due to higher crude oil prices,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “However, demand for gasoline remains lower than this time last year, which could result in lower gas prices in the weeks ahead as winter sets in across the country.”

Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking 5th lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.