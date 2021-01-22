AAA Texas: Gas prices continue to climb

HOUSTON (CW39) If you are traveling around the city then you have noticed gas prices inching up. AAA Weekend Gas Watch is reporting the statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.12 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. That price is two cents more than on this day last week and is 11 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.32 while drivers in the Sherman-Denison area are paying the least at $1.99 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.40, which is four cents more when compared to this day last week and 14 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

The Lone Star State gas price average is well into its second week above $2 a gallon for regular unleaded. The current average is the highest Texas drivers have been paying since early March. The price increase trend may be slowing for now, however, crude oil prices continue to rise even as demand is below levels from a year ago. It’s possible the trend could shift as crude inventories have increased.



“Rising crude oil prices have led to an increase at the pump for drivers in the Lone Star State,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “And while the price increase trend has shown signs of slowing, higher crude oil prices may be on the horizon despite gasoline demand continuing to be below January 2020 levels.”