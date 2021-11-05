AAA Texas offers “Fall back” driving tips

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Daylight-saving time is coming to end this Sunday, when clocks are set back one hour staring at 2 a.m. With the time change, AAA Texas is reminding drivers and pedestrians to be cautious. According to a study by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, the time change can cause disturbed sleep patterns in drivers, making them drowsy on the roads. Researchers found that drivers who have less than five hours of sleep have a crash rate comparable to someone driving drunk and missing just one to two hours of sleep can nearly double the crash risk.

Although the sun will be up earlier, there are also precautions to take when traveling. AAA Texas says the morning sun may cause reflections off car windows, hoods or other metallic portions of automobiles and can be a serious hazard to drivers and pedestrians. Since %50 of crashes happens at night, AAA Texas also recommends drivers to check their headlights for signs of deterioration and invest in new headlights. For a cheaper option, a headlight cleaning and restoration kit can also clear up headlights to boost the safety of driving after dark. Experts say headlights can show signs of deterioration after 3-5 years.

Drivers should also remember that children, pedestrians, joggers, walkers, and bicyclists could be much less visible. For pedestrian’s AAA Texas recommends the following tips:

See and be seen! Drivers need to see you to avoid you

Make eye contact with drivers when crossing streets

At night, wear bright colors or reflective clothing

When walking or walking pets in the dark carry a flashlight

Walk on the sidewalk and if there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic

For more safety tips on driving as daylight saving ends click this link.