(HOUSTON CW39) – AAA Texas projects 3.8 million Texans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Independence Day weekend, setting a record for the holiday. That is a five percent increase from last year and a seven percent jump from the previous record in 2019. At a national scale, 50.7 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Independence Day weekend, also setting a record for the holiday. This year’s projection surpasses the previous national July Fourth weekend record set in 2019 of 49 million travelers.

“Texans are booking bucket list trips in record numbers this Independence Day holiday weekend,” said AAA Texas Vice President and General Manager, Galen Grillo. “To help keep travelers stress levels at a minimum, AAA Texas recommends making sure your vehicle is well maintained and to work with a trusted travel advisor.”

This July Fourth weekend is expected to set a record for the number of Texans and Americans traveling by car for the holiday. AAA Texas expects 3.2 million Texans will drive to their destinations, an increase of three percent from last year and eight percent higher than 2019. A similar increase is forecast across the country as 43.2 million people will drive to their destinations. This summer, gas prices are well below what they were one year ago. The national average for a gallon of regular was $4.80 on July 4th, 2022. Gas prices have remained steady over the past couple of months, with the national average hovering around $3.50 to $3.60 a gallon, thanks to the lower cost of oil.

Air travel is also expected to set a new record. AAA projects 392,000 Texans will fly to their destinations this Independence Day weekend, a jump of 12 percent from last year and up 12 percent from 2019. Nationally, 4.17 million Americans will fly to their destinations Independence Day weekend, an increase of 11.2 percent over 2022 and 6.6 percent over 2019. The previous July Fourth weekend air travel record of 3.91 million travelers was set in 2019. The share of air travelers in the overall holiday forecast this year is an impressive 8.2 percent – the highest percentage in nearly 20 years.

Other modes of transportation are also on the rise this year. AAA expects 189,000 Texans will travel by bus, cruise, or train over the long weekend, an increase of 21 percent over last year and is eight percent lower than 2019. Across America, 3.36 million people will travel by bus, cruise, or train over the long weekend, an increase of 24 percent over last year. While more travelers are turning to these other modes this year, the number is not expected to surpass 2019’s total of 3.54 million.

Make sure your road trip ready

With more than three million Texans driving to their holiday destination, AAA Texas reminds drivers that summer’s high temperatures can take a toll on their car. Extreme heat can push a car past its limits, and that can lead to some drivers finding themselves stranded at the roadside. This Independence Day holiday period, AAA Texas projects it will come to the rescue of 20,657 AAA members. On a national scale, AAA will rescue more than 393,000 motorists this holiday period.

The top reasons for roadside emergencies will be dead batteries, flat tires and engine problems. To reduce the risk of a breakdown, drivers should have their vehicle checked by a trusted mechanic before embarking on a long road trip.

Even with preventive maintenance, summer breakdowns can still occur, so AAA recommends drivers have a well-stocked emergency kit in their car. The kit should include water, non-perishable food items, jumper cables, a flashlight with extra batteries, road flares or an emergency beacon, basic hand tools and a first aid kit.