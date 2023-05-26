HOUSTON(KIAH)— According to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch, the gas price average in Texas is $3.13 for a gallon of regular, unleaded gas. The price is five cents more per gallon than it was on this day last week. It’s $1.14 less per gallon compared to this day last year.

Out of the major metropolitan areas in Texas, El Paso drivers are paying the most at $3.41 per gallon compared to drivers in the McAllen metro area that are paying at least $2.97 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of unleaded gas is $3.57, three cents more compared to this day last week and $1.03 less than the price per gallon this time last year.

Texas roadways and gas stations are expected to be busy this Memorial Day weekend. AAA expects 3 million Texans will drive 50 miles or more for the holiday. This is the second highest Memorial Day travel day on record in Texas. Even though gas prices have risen recently, the price is still more than one dollar cheaper compared to Memorial Day of last year. The demand for fuel has been consistently on the rise as millions of Americans are getting on the road this weekend. This can cause retail fuel prices to increase and/or fluctuate. Prices will continue to increase due to holiday demand. AAA Texas spokesperson, Daniel Armbruster said, “While gas prices are up slightly in Texas going into Memorial Day weekend, regular unleaded fuel remains more than a dollar cheaper compared to one year ago. Price fluctuations remain possible due to busy holiday demand, as this is expected be Texas’ second highest Memorial Day travel volume on record.”

Drivers in Texas can keep up with the cost of fuel for their vehicles, by checking gasprices.aaa.com.