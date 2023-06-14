HOUSTON (KIAH) — AAA Texas is getting the word out to parents with teen drivers of the 100 Deadliest Days on the road. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, this is the time of year where many people are traveling and enjoying the time off from school and/or work so more distractions on the road may be possible.

AAA Texas Spokesperson, Joshua Zuber says that from 2012-2021, 7,1316 people in the United States died in teen driver-related crashes over the summer. In Texas alone, over 700 fatalities involving teen drivers happened on the road from 2012-2021.

Common reasons for these crashes during the 100 deadliest days according to Cambridge Mobile Telematics are:

Speeding

Distractions

Not wearing seatbelts

Here’s what parents can do to prevent crashes during the 100 Deadliest Days:

Talk to your teen about safe/dangerous driving practices

teach by example

Create a parent/teen driving agreement

Follow graduated driver licensing laws