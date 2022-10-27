HOUSTON (KIAH) The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.19 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is seven cents less than on this day last week and is 14 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.46 per gallon while drivers in McAllen and Brownsville are paying the least at $3.02 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.76, which is eight cents less when compared to this day last week and 37 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

AAA Texas

Crude oil markets continue to be volatile, swinging in either direction daily; however, the overall trend for the statewide average has been downward. Global recession fears coupled with the Biden Administration’s plan to continue tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve into December has helped temper oil prices mostly over the past week.

“Fuel prices are going down despite strong demand as road trip travel remains popular this fall– reaching almost summer-like levels this prior week,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Despite strong demand, fears of a global recession and the White House’s plan to tap the Strategic Petroleum Reserve through December are sending retail gas prices lower.”

Drivers in Texas are paying the second lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile drivers in California are paying the most at $5.64 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.

Prices up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m.