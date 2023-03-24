HOUSTON (KIAH) —-With March Madness here, there’s a lot of excitement spreading across our area. With that comes the watch parties and celebrations. AAA is partnering with Mother’s against Drunk Driving (MADD) and the Houston Police Department to get the word out about the benefits of planning ahead for a safe ride home.

AAA spokesperson, Joshua Zuber says that AAA’s goal is, ” to remind drivers about the dangers of impaired driving and the possibility of drunk driving during a major sporting event.” According to TXDOT, data shows that last year, 1,141 people were killed along Texas roads by drunk drivers last year. That’s a six percent increase since 2021. Zuber says that driving drunk is not worth your life or the cost of a DUI. A first time DUI can cost over $20,000.

On Monday, MADD’s new National President and the Houston Police Chief will host a press conference from 9:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. to share safety tips for drivers and party hosts on how to promote both safer driving by avoiding drunk and impaired driving.

If you’re in need of a safe ride home, you can download the Lyft or Uber app on your phone. You can also plan a ride by calling a trusted family member or friend. For more information, visit the TXDOT website.