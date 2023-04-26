HOUSTON (CW39) – All cyclists are responsible for keeping their riding equipment in good working order, so get into the habit of checking your equipment before every ride. Small adjustments can make a significant difference in your experience. The “ABC Quick Check” is an overall, yet brief bicycle safety check.

A IS FOR AIR

Check your wheels for worn tires, loose spokes, warped rims and tires for proper inflation. Check your handlebar for looseness at the headset and stem.

B IS FOR BRAKES

Check brakes for function, cable tightness, worn pads, frayed cables, and alignment of the pads with the rims.

C IS FOR CRANKS, CHAIN AND CASSETTE

Check your pedals and cranks for tightness. Check for chain looseness and bad

links; clean regularly. Lubricate with bicycle chain lube. Check the derailleur for worn cogs and adjustment. Check that your gears change smoothly.

QUICK IS FOR QUICK RELEASES

Check to ensure that the wheels are clamped securely in the drop-outs before each ride.

CHECK IS FOR LOOKING THINGS OVER

Check your helmet for cracks and make sure it fits properly. Check your shoes for tight cleats and straps and buckles in good repair. Make sure your bicycle saddle is the right height and the bolt is tight.