HOUSTON (KIAH) – A total closure on I-69 north and southbound continues each night until July 31, now, an additional closure is set to begin Wednesday, July 13.

All main lanes northbound on I-610 will be shutdown where they meet up with I-69. This will effect drivers in Bellaire and Meyerland, or if you’re driving from the south loop over to the west. The closure will begin at 9 p.m. at night and reopen in the morning at 5 a.m. (same timeframe as the I-69 closure). This will continue until Thursday, July 14.

TxDOT will have an alternate route set up of taking the I-69 southbound ramp, to the Chimney Rock Rd. exit, U-turn, and then take the entrance ramp to the next interchange. Other alternate routes include avoiding the freeway main lanes and traveling north on Chimney Rock Rd., S Rice Ave., or any other side streets.

