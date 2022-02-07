HARRIS COUNTY (KIAH) It was early Monday, Feb. 7, when Harris County deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to a call about a vehicle stopped in a moving lane of traffic in the 8900 block of the W Sam Houston Tollway N near West Road. Authorities identified the driver as Jesse Miranda, adding he displayed multiple signs of intoxication on scene.

Authorities say Miranda was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests which determined that he was intoxicated. Authorities add, that after being arrested, a search was conducted and Miranda as found to be in possession of Xanax. Miranda also had four open warrants out of Harris County here in Texas, authorities said.

He was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail for his open warrants and charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

At this time, his bond has not been set, Constable Mark Herman said.

What schedule is Xanax on in Texas?

Xanax is a drug often used illegally. In Texas, Xanax, a Schedule IV drug, is a Penalty Group 3 (PG3) drug, so anyone in possession of it in Texas without a prescription, is tried as a criminal offense.

Is having Xanax a felony in Texas?

Under Section 481.114, making and delivering a PG3 drug is a felony, even if the amount is 28 grams or less.

How many Xanax is a felony in Texas?

Anyone with 400 grams or more of Xanax, could get five to 99 years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ).