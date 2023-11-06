HOUSTON (KIAH) — It was a deadly weekend on local highways. At least five people died in separate accidents.

One happened early Sunday morning Hwy 59 North at Parker. Authorities are trying to figure out if alcohol might have been a factor.

Another accident involved a head-on crash with a driver going the wrong direction, killing two. That happened on 610 East Loop at Freeport.

Another fatal accident where a small child and mother were killed in an auto pedestrian accident. The person responsible for that double fatal accident on the East Freeway over the weekend, is still at large.