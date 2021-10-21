Bad weather causes struggles for vehicle safety systems

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) New research from AAA finds that moderate to heavy rain affects a vehicle safety systems ability to “see”, which may result in performance issues. During closed course testing, AAA simulated rainfall and found that test vehicles equipped with automatic emergency braking traveling at 35 mph collided with a stopped vehicle one third (33%) of the time.

Lane keeping assistance didn’t fare any better with test vehicles departing their lane 69% of the time. Vehicle safety systems, also known as advanced driver assistance systems or ADAS, are typically evaluated in ideal operating conditions.

However, AAA believes testing standards must incorporate real-world conditions that drivers normally encounter.