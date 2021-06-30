Believe it or not, Texas is one of the best states for teen drivers

PARENTAL PRESSURE: MOM & DAD DRIVING TEENS TO DISTRACTION

HOUSTON, TEXAS (KIAH) – Summer is a popular time of year for teens to get their drivers license. Out of school, a lot of time on their hands, and the ability to go places on their own make it a little more appealing. Parents may be thinking more about how their teen is driving when out on the roads.

Wallethub put together a list of the best states for teen drivers in 2021. Texas comes in at 8th best for teenagers.

In order to determine the safest and least costly driving environments for U.S. teenagers, WalletHub compared the 50 states based on 23 key metrics. The data set ranges from the number of teen driver fatalities to the average cost of car repairs to the presence of impaired-driving laws.

Here’s where Texas ranks in all categories:

27th Teen Driver Fatalities per 100,000 Teens
21st Teen DUIs per 100,000 Teens
1st Presence of Distracted-Driving/Texting-While-Driving Laws
19th Vehicle Miles Traveled per Capita
7th Presence of Occupant-Protection Laws
1st Presence of Impaired-Driving Laws

New York, Oregon, Connecticut, Alaska, Massachusetts, Michigan, and Minnesota all rank higher than Texas.

