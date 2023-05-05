HOUSTON (CW39) – Expect some added traffic along Beltway 8 East because of construction this weekend. The southbound frontage road from Genoa-Red Bluff to SH 3/Old Galveston are currently closed, and will continue to be closed continuously until 7:00 AM, Monday, May 15.

The Beltway 8-East westbound entrance ramp from SH 3/Old Galveston will be expecting a total closure from 11:30 PM, Sunday, May 7 to 5:00 PM, Thursday, August 31. Traffic will continue traveling westbound on the frontage road and take the entrance ramp after Beamer.