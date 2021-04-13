Don’t become a fatality bicycling on Houston streets

HOUSTON (CW39) — Now that the temp outside is going up, so are the amount of bikes on the roads and in parks. So for a few tips on dusting off your bicycle and getting it ready to ride, CW39’s Shannon LaNier went to Urban Bicycle Gallery.

Every year more than 300 people die in Houston due to bike accidents. To keep adults safe, here are a few riding safety tips.

We can’t forget about safety tips for kids! Here’s how parents can keep them safe.

Now that you know how to stay safe while riding your bike, where are the best places to ride? Eric from Urban Bicycle Gallery has a few suggestions.