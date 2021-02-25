Big changes coming to Bush Airport

HOUSTON (CW39) If you are heading to the big airport there are some big changes you will want to be aware of. Starting on Monday, March 1 Terminal D/E parking garages will permanently close.

The garage will be demolished to make way for the new international terminal arrivals and departures hall. After March 1, 2021 all passengers who would normally park in Terminal D/E garage will have to park in any other terminal garages or ecopark locations. This is a big change for travelers so we ask the public to please plan ahead:

Passenger vehicles still parked in the Terminal D/E garage after March 18 will be relocated at the owner’s expense.

All passengers who would normally park in Terminal D/E garage may park in any other terminal garages and use the subway train to access Terminals D and E.

Other convenient and affordable parking options include two nearby ecopark lots.

Passengers are encouraged to visit www.fly2houston.com to check terminal garage parking capacities, pre-book parking and save.

Terminal D/E curbside pickup and drop-off will remain open . To ease potential roadway congestion, family or friends picking up passengers at all terminals should use the cellphone lots until their passenger is ready at curbside.

Updates about the construction and helpful information for passengers will be posted here.